Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. Has $16.43 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties makes up 4.1% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,120,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,382,000 after buying an additional 274,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,899,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,993,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,116,000 after buying an additional 142,799 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Boston Properties by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,007,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,322,000 after buying an additional 943,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,274,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,197,000 after purchasing an additional 326,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.51 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $267,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $107.84 and a one year high of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $651.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.12 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

