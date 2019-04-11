Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,417 Shares of NCR Co. (NCR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NCR were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NCR by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NCR by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,077,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,915 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,277,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NCR by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 511,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 284,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $47,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,862.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $103,991.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,785.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,265 shares of company stock worth $1,888,380. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.94.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. NCR had a positive return on equity of 85.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NCR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

