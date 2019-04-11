Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Stake in Yelp Inc (YELP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,555 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Yelp by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,772 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Yelp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yelp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,148 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $381,814,000 after buying an additional 606,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,179,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. Yelp Inc has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Yelp had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.52.

In other news, insider Alan Ramsay sold 19,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $756,750.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $79,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $1,284,612. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

