Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 46 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Graham were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Graham by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHC stock opened at $693.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.89. Graham Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $537.40 and a 52-week high of $705.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

