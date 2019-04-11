TheStreet Downgrades Orion Group (ORN) to D

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ORN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of ORN opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.09. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.20 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

