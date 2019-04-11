THEKEY Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and $330,353.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000657 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000585 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Kucoin, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

