British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday openly sought to postpone Brexit before June 30 to prevent a disorderly withdrawal from the European Union at 1 week, although an integral leader of the bloc indicated an even more pause from the challenging divorce proceedings.

Get alerts:

Amid rising aggravation from EU leaders, an earlier British request for a delay before June 30 has been refused last month. There also having been increasing fears that the longer the U.K. stays, the longer it will obstruct EU policies and strategies.

Tusk proposed an extended time frame Friday and he encouraged the 27 remaining EU nations to provide the U.K. a elastic extension of around a year to guarantee that the state doesn’t depart the bloc in a disorderly way that may undermine commerce and hurt many EU nations.

Such a move would mean the U.K. would want to get involved in the elections to the European Parliament, some thing May has long argued would not be in both sides interest.

The elections present a stumbling block that is considerable if it’s still an EU member, because Britain would be expected to participate, so its people have representation in the European Parliament. Officials worry that the validity of institutions might be jeopardized when a member state’s population isn’t involved in the process.

EU nations already have observed almost 3 years of political stress over Brexit.

French President Emmanuel Macron has thus far seemed about committing Britain time, saying the bloc cannot be held hostage from the political deadlock over Brexit of Britain.

Additionally, there are concerns in Europe that a few British politicians that want to provoke a”no-deal” Brexit may try to make trouble from in the bloc, a course that outspoken Brexit advocate Jacob Rees-Mogg proposed Friday.

He tweeted that”if a lengthy extension leaves us stuck at the EU, we should be as hard as you can.”

The Conservative Party lawmaker suggested using Britain’s positon to veto any EU budget increases, block the creation of an EU military, and make it impossible for Macron to push further EU integration.

One EU diplomat said there was rising concern among member nations that they would not undergo”genuine alliance” in Britain, which could hurt the method by which the bloc functions.

“There are important choices to be taken following EU elections,” said the officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity to both comment on closed-door meetings preparing for the next week’s summit.

There were worries about a Brexit on April 12.

There are worries that such an departure without a deal could lead to also a breakdown in medical and food supplies and economic slowdown as tariffs and boundary checks are inserted. Huge traffic jams could also be anticipated on highways resulting in major ferry ports.

The intricate maneuvering on dates stems as Britain’s Parliament considers legislation designed to prevent such a”no-deal” passing.

Monday, britain’s upper House of Lords is set to resume debate on the measure. It was endorsed prior to the lower House of Commons by 1 vote.

Despite the support in Parliament for a law to protect against a departure, the decision is at the hands of the EU, not Britain. It’s the first country to attempt and leave the bloc, along with the formal”Article 50″ exit process has never been analyzed before. All 27 countries have to agree on an expansion.

The Europeans would favor if it’s going to leave, that Britain not participate in the European Parliament elections even. April 12 will be the final day for Britain.

May said in her correspondence that Britain is ready to begin preparations for the elections if no Brexit deal has been reached in the interim. She stated she is making the preparations even though she thinks it isn’t in the interest of Britain or the EU for her nation to take part because it is leaving the bloc.

May’s withdrawal plan, reached the EU over more than two decades of discussions, has been rejected from the U.K. Parliament 3 times.

She’s currently seeking a compromise in a collection of talks with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and his deputies, together with hopes of winning resistance support to get a new divorce deal.

The discussions do not seem to be progressing. Even the Labour Party said in an announcement Friday it’s”disappointed” that May’s team is not offering real shift.

“We do want change if we’re going to undermine,” said Keir Starmer, ” the celebration’s Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, said, including that Labour wants the talks to last.

May intends a series of votes in Parliament to see if a program can emerge if the talks do not do the job.

Ideas being discussed include maintaining Britain at a customs union with the EU after it leaves the possibility of a second referendum, as well as the bloc. There is opposition from Brexit backers from the Party to those choices.

___

Casert reported from Brussels. Associated Press writer Lorne Cook at Brussels contributed.