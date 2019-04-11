The Newest: Kudlow States Trump not hurting the independence of Fed

The Newest President Donald Trump’s comments Regarding the Federal Reserve and interest Charges (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

A economics adviser to President Donald Trump says by appointing a couple of Trump’s close allies into the Fed 35, the administration is not attempting to damage the freedom of the Federal Reserve.

Larry Kudlow, head of the president’s National Economic Council, states that the government is allowed to place people in the bank that share the president’s views on the economy.

Kudlow was reacting to criticism after the announcements of Trump he plans to nominate conservative allies — Stephen Moore and 2012 GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain on the Fed board.

As escalating an effort by the White House to exert political pressure trump’s decisions were viewed.

5:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is calling on the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates, saying the market will take off as a”rocketship” when the Fed begins loosening policy.

Trump, talking with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, states that he considers the central bank”really slowed us down” together with all the four rate hikes it imposed last year. Trump claims that people were unnecessary because there is”hardly any, if any inflation.”

“I think they should drop rates and I think that they should get rid of quantitative tightening. You’d find a rocket ship,” Trump said.

Trump has announced he intends to nominate to get 2 exemptions to the Fed board — to conservative allies — 2012 GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain and Stephen Moore.