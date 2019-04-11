9:45 a.m.

European Council President Donald Tusk has advocated European Union member states to offer you the U.K. a flexible extension up to a year to ensure the state doesn’t crash out of the bloc in a chaotic and costly manner.

Two EU officials, who requested anonymity as they weren’t authorized to disclose data before it had been made public, stated that Tusk needs a one-year”Flextention” and get it approved in next Wednesday’s EU summit.

Before 12, Tusk was asked by may until June 30 to get a extension. Britain is scheduled to depart the EU.

–By Raf Casert at Brussels

Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain will make contingency plans if no Brexit agreement has been reached in the interim to participate in European Parliament elections.

She explained to the EU Friday in her letter that she’s making these trainings though she thinks it’s not at Britain’s interest and also the curiosity for Britain of the European Union to take part because it’s a member nation.

May says she”takes” that the EU position that when Britain hasn’t abandoned the 28-nation bloc by May 23, then it’s going to have a legal obligation to take part in the elections.

The minister says she is hopeful of reaching a compromise agreement that may take Britain out of the EU.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is requesting that the deadline for her country to depart from the European Union be extended till June 30.

EU leaders agreed to prolong the Brexit date from March 29 until April 12, unless May might push their mutually consented divorce bargain through Parliament.

The Europeans would like if it is going to leave, that Britain do not take part in the May 23-26 EU elections. April 12 is the final day for Britain to signal whether it will field candidates.