1:05 p.m.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has established a media freedom campaign alongside human rights lawyer Amal Clooney from the sidelines of the Group of Seven ministers’ meeting in the Atlantic resort of Dinard.

Hunt said Friday that the problem was “global prominence” following the killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi from the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October throughout the deadliest year on record for journalists”with 99 killed.”

Hunt said”democratic nations will need to stand together to make it an international taboo… to detain, arrest or detain journalists to do their job.”

Clooney would be seat and Hunt’s Media Freedom particular envoy a panel of legal experts which will give information to authorities who want to strengthen journalists’ rights.

9:40 a.m.

The planet’s security challenges are at the top of interior and foreign ministers’ agenda of the Group.

Interior ministers at Paris are focusing Friday on offense, including deforestation, waste trafficking and protection of wildlife and lands.

On battling terrorism and human trafficking at a news conference, they will detail joint responsibilities.

Meanwhile, foreign ministers will kick off their two-day meeting from the Atlantic resort of Dinard. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo along with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen remained at home because of domestic duties. Officials were delivered by washington .

Besides the U.S., the G-7 comprises France, Canada, Japan, Germany, Italy and the U.K.