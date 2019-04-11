The Latest on the case against Dominant parents and athletic Trainers Billed in a sweeping Faculty bribery scam (all times local):

3 p.m.

Lawyers for a set of parents are accusing prosecutors of manipulating the legal procedure to have the case in front of the judge of their choice.

Prosecutors were criticized by the defense lawyers for incorporating their customers to an indictment which has been assigned to Judge Nathaniel Gorton.

They need their customers’ scenario randomly assigned to an estimate to”stamp out any perception” which prosecutors evaded the normal judge-picking procedure.

Saris has requested the U.S. lawyer’s office to respond to the lawyer’s letter.

The parents were indicted Tuesday on mail fraud conspiracy charges and cash laundering.

1:45 p.m.

Mossimo Giannulli, her fashion designer husband and actress Lori Loughlin, are hit with a new charge from the faculty admissions bribery case.

Giannulli and loughlin were among 16 dominant parents indicted Tuesday on a charge of money laundering conspiracy.

The parents were detained last month on a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Giannulli and loughlin are accused of spending $500,000 in bribes to get their brothers confessed as team team recruits to the University of Southern California, though neither of these played with with the sport.

They have not commented on the allegations.

The new charges come a day after a couple other parents along with fellow actress Felicity Huffman announced they’d plead guilty to the scam.