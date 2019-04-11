The Abyss (ABYSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.85 Million

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, The Abyss has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. The Abyss has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $442,009.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Abyss token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN, Indodax and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $663.80 or 0.13147942 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00047652 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00001196 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00023510 BTC.

The Abyss Profile

The Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,803,564 tokens. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Abyss’ official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Abyss’ official website is www.theabyss.com

The Abyss Token Trading

The Abyss can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, HitBTC, CoinBene, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, BitForex, YoBit, Indodax and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

