Textron Inc. (TXT) Holdings Lowered by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the quarter. Textron accounts for 3.3% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,084,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,957,000 after buying an additional 255,798 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,114,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 230,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $12,695,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 707,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,940,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,112 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Textron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.77. 1,264,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,247. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $72.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Textron had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.40%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

