Tesla Inc (TSLA) Short Interest Up 9.6% in March

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,740,424 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 29,872,310 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,278,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 27.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.22, for a total value of $5,843,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,007.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $305,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,040 shares of company stock valued at $29,789,068 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 19,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 371,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $276.06 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $247.77 and a 1 year high of $387.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $411.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.15.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

