Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM)’s share price was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 3,054,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $895,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.34.

Get Tertiary Minerals alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/tertiary-minerals-tym-shares-down-10-2.html.

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily focuses on fluorspar, the primary raw material source of fluorine for the chemical, steel, and aluminum industries. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; Lassedalen fluorspar project located to the south-west of Oslo, Norway; and the MB fluorspar project that includes 146 contiguous mining claims covering an area approximately 2,800 acres located to the south-west of town of Eureka in central Nevada.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.