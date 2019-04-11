Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terreno Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $43.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

In related news, Director David M. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $210,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

