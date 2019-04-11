TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of TLSNY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,505. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

