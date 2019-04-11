Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 554.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,532 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,870,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,815 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 3,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,181,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,175 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 3,656.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,006,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after acquiring an additional 980,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at $478,599.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,350 shares of company stock worth $1,430,127. 16.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

