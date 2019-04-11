Telaria (TLRA) PT Raised to $9.00

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Telaria in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Telaria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telaria from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:TLRA opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Telaria has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.92 million, a PE ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Telaria will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Rego sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $56,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Telaria during the fourth quarter worth about $6,516,000. Meritech Capital Associates III L.L.C. bought a new position in Telaria during the third quarter worth about $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Telaria during the third quarter worth about $8,574,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Telaria during the third quarter worth about $6,457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Telaria during the third quarter worth about $6,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

