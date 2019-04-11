Teekay Tankers (TNK) Shares Up 6.9%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 2,720,037 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 1,218,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.11.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

The company has a market cap of $271.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 954.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Teekay Tankers (TNK) Shares Up 6.9%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/teekay-tankers-tnk-shares-up-6-9.html.

About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.