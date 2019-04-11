Tech Data (TECD) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.07

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.07 and last traded at $108.83, with a volume of 3879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.84.

TECD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $54,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,341 shares of company stock worth $4,025,478. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Tech Data by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD)

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

