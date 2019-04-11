TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $252,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 132.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock remained flat at $$69.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 681,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,754. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

