TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $122,000 Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.94. 2,659,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,101. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

