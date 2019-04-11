Target Co. (TGT) Stake Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 188.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.30 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $410,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,409. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Target Co. (TGT) Stake Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/target-co-tgt-stake-lifted-by-pacer-advisors-inc.html.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.