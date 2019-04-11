Target Co. (TGT) is 6 Meridian’s 4th Largest Position

6 Meridian lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Target makes up about 2.5% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. 6 Meridian owned 0.06% of Target worth $24,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shares of TGT opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $410,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Target Co. (TGT) is 6 Meridian’s 4th Largest Position” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/target-co-tgt-is-6-meridians-4th-largest-position.html.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.