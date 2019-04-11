Tapestry (TPR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tapestry have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s lower-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2019 results and soft view. While overall net sales improved marginally, earnings came in line with the year-ago period. The company’s performance did not live up to its expectation on account of volatile macroeconomic environment and geopolitical issues. Moreover, fall in Kate Spade sales was also not well perceived. Although management expects comps for the segment to improve in the second half, analysts remain skeptical about the turnaround. Further, Tapestry expects operating income and earnings per share to fall in the third quarter. Significant increase in SG&A expenses may be cited as one of the reasons behind the same. Nevertheless, we cannot ignore the company’s transformation initiatives revolving around product, stores and marketing.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.99. 117,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,070. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). Tapestry had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,889,240 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $195,512,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Tapestry by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tapestry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $82,895,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Tapestry by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 269,498 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

