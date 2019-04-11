Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (TRX) Short Interest Up 0.7% in March

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,739,372 shares, a growth of 0.7% from the March 15th total of 3,713,525 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,204 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

TRX opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

