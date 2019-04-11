Takeaway.com (TKWY) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) received a €48.00 ($55.81) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

TKWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.70 ($72.91).

