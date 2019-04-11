Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Stake Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,029 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,025 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,060,560 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,267,000 after buying an additional 278,339 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Tableau Software by 10,980.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 39,641 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DATA opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.24. Tableau Software Inc has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $136.92.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.62 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. Tableau Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DATA shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tableau Software to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tableau Software to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tableau Software to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other Tableau Software news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $1,814,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $23,079,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,969,167.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,046 shares of company stock worth $91,574,008 over the last 90 days. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

