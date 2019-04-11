T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,315,952,000 after purchasing an additional 457,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,315,952,000 after acquiring an additional 457,683 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,160.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,804,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,047,000 after acquiring an additional 76,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,201,000 after acquiring an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $104.05 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.25). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $10,126,837.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 401,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,888,838.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $263,610.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 448,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,192,615.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,948 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

