Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Director Buys $3,999,990.00 in Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 533,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.30. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 3,038.00%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,048,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after buying an additional 161,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 372,462 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,656,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,044,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 43,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

