Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Director Buys $3,999,990.00 in Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 533,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.30. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $13.86.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 3,038.00%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.
