Synthomer (SYNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price (down previously from GBX 600 ($7.84)) on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synthomer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 485.40 ($6.34).

LON SYNT opened at GBX 388.20 ($5.07) on Thursday. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 346.60 ($4.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 580.50 ($7.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29.

In other Synthomer news, insider Brendan Connolly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,800 ($4,965.37).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

