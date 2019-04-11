Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (SWZ) Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 50,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 56.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 525.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 136,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114,957 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

NYSE:SWZ opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/swiss-helvetia-fund-inc-swz-holdings-cut-by-citigroup-inc.html.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.