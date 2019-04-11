Surevest Inc. Buys Shares of 1,779 Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Surevest Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,779 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.57.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $245.61 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $182.22 and a twelve month high of $247.09. The company has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

