SURETY (SURE) Market Cap Reaches $84,063.00

SURETY (CURRENCY:SURE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. SURETY has a market capitalization of $84,063.00 and $0.00 worth of SURETY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SURETY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and COSS. In the last seven days, SURETY has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SURETY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00340031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002307 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.01432784 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00225465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001562 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005390 BTC.

SURETY Token Profile

SURETY’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,463,069 tokens. SURETY’s official Twitter account is @theheartilab . SURETY’s official message board is medium.com/theheartilab . The official website for SURETY is ico.surety.ai

Buying and Selling SURETY

SURETY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SURETY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SURETY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SURETY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SURETY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SURETY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.