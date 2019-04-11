SunTrust Banks (STI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect SunTrust Banks to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SunTrust Banks to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Shares of STI opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SunTrust Banks has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STI. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.96.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/suntrust-banks-sti-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.