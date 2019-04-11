SunTrust Banks Lowers DowDuPont (DWDP) Price Target to $41.00

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

DWDP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen cut DowDuPont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DowDuPont from $70.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $38.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DowDuPont will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,742,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,560,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

