SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Position Lowered by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,563 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 323,483 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,706,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 65.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,507,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 597,048 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,286,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STKL shares. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Gough purchased 10,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lovas Katrina Houde purchased 43,100 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,264.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 149,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 253,202 shares of company stock worth $728,663. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.12. SunOpta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

