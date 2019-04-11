Sunil Sajnani Sells 535 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Stock

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) insider Sunil Sajnani sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $11,786.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,721.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 25th, Sunil Sajnani sold 1,604 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $32,593.28.

On Monday, March 4th, Sunil Sajnani sold 5,946 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $123,855.18.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Santander cut shares of Santander Consumer USA to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

