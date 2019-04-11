Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 815,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,063 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,036,353.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,565,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $14,408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,728,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,262 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $5,582,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. KeyCorp set a $13.00 price target on Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

