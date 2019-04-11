StrongHands (SHND) Hits Market Cap of $979,972.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 19% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $979,972.00 and $1,964.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 215.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000042 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,036,852,781,674 coins and its circulating supply is 9,276,621,608,220 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

