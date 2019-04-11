Stratis (STRAT) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $116.81 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00022251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00022267 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004415 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002300 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00011497 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00115243 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,283,827 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, Coinrail, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Bithumb, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.