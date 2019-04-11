Stratasys (SSYS) and IGO (IGOI) Financial Survey

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) and IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stratasys and IGO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys 2 2 3 0 2.14 IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stratasys currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.16%. Given Stratasys’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stratasys is more favorable than IGO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Stratasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of IGO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stratasys and IGO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys $663.24 million 1.99 -$10.96 million $0.23 106.57 IGO $60,000.00 115.20 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

IGO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stratasys.

Risk & Volatility

Stratasys has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGO has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stratasys and IGO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys -1.65% 1.21% 0.99% IGO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stratasys beats IGO on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. It also provides 3D printing consumable materials, including FDM cartridge-based materials, PolyJet cartridge-based materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations. In addition, the company offers GrabCAD Print software that provides job programming, scheduling, monitoring, and analytics across its various 3D printing technologies; and GrabCAD Workbench, a cloud-based project data management solution. Further, it operates Thingiverse, an online community for sharing downloadable digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community for mechanical engineers, designers, manufacturers, and students to best practices through tutorials, discussion forums, and design/print challenges. Additionally, the company offers customer support, basic warranty, and extended support programs, as well as strategy, operations, and engineering consultancy services; leases or rents 3D printers and 3D production systems; produces prototypes and end-use parts for customers from a customer-provided CAD file; and provides plastic and metal parts for rapid prototyping and production processes, as well as related professional services, carbon-fiber based printers, and elastomeric materials. Its products and services are primarily used in the automotive, aerospace, medical, dental, and education markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. Stratasys Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About IGO

KASCO LLC manufactures metallic blade products for meat, food, and wood-cutting industries worldwide. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri. As of December 31, 2018, KASCO LLC operates as a subsidiary of iGo, Inc.

