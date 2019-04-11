Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys 3,219 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 261,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,766,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

SPYX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.07. 9,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,605. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $56.92 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

