Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Qurate Retail Inc Series A Put Options (QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,093 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 16,722% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QRTEA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

