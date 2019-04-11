Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ArQule (ARQL)

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,177 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 780% compared to the average daily volume of 361 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ArQule by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,618,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArQule by 59.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in ArQule by 59.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,991,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,325 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in ArQule by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,032,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in ArQule by 6,042.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,912,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArQule stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArQule has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.21.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 60.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARQL. BidaskClub upgraded ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

