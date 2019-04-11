Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,411,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,337,000 after buying an additional 177,091 shares during the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 207,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 162,514 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 372,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 153,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,175,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,185,000 after buying an additional 140,515 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNOB stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $720.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.87.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $54,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,966.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

