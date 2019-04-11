Stifel Financial Corp Has $629,000 Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 147,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,934,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,192,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $634.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 15.32 and a quick ratio of 15.32.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $27.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investmen,t and ownership of net leased industrial, commercial, and retail real properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

