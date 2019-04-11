Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,824 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Barings BDC by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Barings BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $510.28 million, a P/E ratio of 199.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 142.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th.

In other news, insider Barings Llc bought 64,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $639,625.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Landsberg bought 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $30,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 391,053 shares of company stock worth $3,804,238. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Securities raised shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.61 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/stifel-financial-corp-cuts-stake-in-barings-bdc-inc-bbdc.html.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.