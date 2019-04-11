Stewart Information Services (STC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark restated an “average” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

STC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,213. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $469.93 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Mark Lessack sold 1,093 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $46,747.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

